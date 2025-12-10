The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 276.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Centerpoint Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, BWM Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the second quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $345.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.71 and a 200-day moving average of $379.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $428.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $353.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. KGI Securities cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $497.00 to $423.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.50.

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

