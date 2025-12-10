Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,285 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.20% of Moody’s worth $177,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 50.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 42.9% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $539.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $580.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $534.00 to $507.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $520.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.07.

NYSE MCO opened at $486.55 on Wednesday. Moody’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $378.71 and a 12 month high of $531.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $483.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $558,934.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,255,223.90. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,848 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

