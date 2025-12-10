Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $202.29 Million Position in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 90.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 166,208 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.45% of MSCI worth $202,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,370,000 after purchasing an additional 94,466 shares during the last quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP bought a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd raised its position in MSCI by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 4,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel acquired a new position in MSCI in the second quarter worth $355,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 26.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $536.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,227,829.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 335,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,653,945.73. This trade represents a 0.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.42, for a total transaction of $348,454.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,006.90. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $536.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $558.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.32. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $486.73 and a 52 week high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 110.94% and a net margin of 40.03%.The business had revenue of $793.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 45.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSCI. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.90.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

