Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,816 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.22% of Republic Services worth $169,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services stock opened at $209.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.43 and a 12-month high of $258.75.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Republic Services from $270.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.10.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

