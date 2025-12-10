Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Caleres had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $790.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Caleres updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.550-0.60 EPS.

Caleres Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. Caleres has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $430.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,427,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,651,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 120.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,072,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 586,020 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Caleres by 18.8% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 877,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 138,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Caleres by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 162,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Caleres by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 407,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 172,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CAL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.00.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

