Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $6.19 Million Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 4,254.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,560 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,155,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 82,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35,132 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 54,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Zacks Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Securities raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.45.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.08. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.88 and a 1 year high of $124.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 0.74.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $186.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.24 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 22.10%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

