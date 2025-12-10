Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,714 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.1% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 26,100.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $173.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.