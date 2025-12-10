Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFYGet Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.19-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

NYSE KFY opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.34. Korn/Ferry International has a fifty-two week low of $59.23 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $729.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.16 million. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.95%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.19-1.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. Korn/Ferry International’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Korn/Ferry International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $331.40 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 71.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 200.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Korn/Ferry International in the third quarter worth $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Korn/Ferry International in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

