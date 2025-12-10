Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 4,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The company has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.59.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 26.86%.The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.8875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the company from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.36.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

