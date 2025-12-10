Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,995 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.38% of Equinix worth $294,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 298,148.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,157,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,488,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $892,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,129,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,443,758,000 after purchasing an additional 222,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equinix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,249,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,512,000 after purchasing an additional 220,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,581,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $917.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.33.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $740.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $986.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $791.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $802.48.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.19, for a total transaction of $116,259.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,154.96. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Lin sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.18, for a total transaction of $90,666.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,062.82. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,704 shares of company stock worth $6,617,748. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

