Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Purchases 50,662 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,662 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.3% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 585.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Ameriprise Financial upgraded shares of Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of America from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Shares of BAC opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

