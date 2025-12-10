Kellanova $K Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679,692 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.82% of Kellanova worth $227,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter worth $45,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Kellanova in the first quarter worth $49,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Kellanova by 32.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on K shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.0%

Kellanova stock opened at $83.47 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $83.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 63.74%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

