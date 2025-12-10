Investment Management Corp of Ontario Buys 25,759 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 474.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,759 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.48.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $148.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.58. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $209.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 18.97%.The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

