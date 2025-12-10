Investment Management Corp of Ontario Takes Position in CubeSmart $CUBE

Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 308.2% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1,776.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CubeSmart by 737.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $47.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.11.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $285.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.57 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

