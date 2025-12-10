Investment Management Corp of Ontario Buys 12,515 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 135.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $225.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.48.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $194.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.18. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $178.64 and a 12-month high of $234.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.60 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 37.62%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

