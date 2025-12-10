Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Purchased by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 73.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,471 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,459,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,692,928,000 after buying an additional 1,630,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Entergy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,920,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,905,184,000 after acquiring an additional 981,750 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,173,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,126,244,000 after acquiring an additional 289,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,242,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,541,000 after acquiring an additional 505,344 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Entergy by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,940,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $495,624.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,899 shares in the company, valued at $762,253.50. This represents a 39.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph Lewis Ropp bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.69 per share, for a total transaction of $96,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,524.50. The trade was a 2,000.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 10,179 shares of company stock valued at $981,707 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research raised Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Entergy Stock Up 0.4%

ETR stock opened at $93.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $73.15 and a one year high of $98.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 14.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.21%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.