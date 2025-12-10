Investment Management Corp of Ontario Raises Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in American Tower by 1.8% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in American Tower by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in American Tower by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Eugene F. Reilly purchased 5,554 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. The trade was a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Argus set a $210.00 target price on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC decreased their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $203.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $179.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.01. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 108.63%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

