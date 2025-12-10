Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Shares Bought by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,766 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,092,519 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 25.7% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 20,680 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,381,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,980,524,000 after buying an additional 157,427 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 123,381 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 65,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 34,106 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 10.20%.The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

In related news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,920. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $250,031.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,074.54. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,125 shares of company stock worth $637,981. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

