Investment Management Corp of Ontario Buys 177,346 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1,076.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,346 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Home in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Invitation Home by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 3,219.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Home alerts:

Invitation Home Trading Down 2.3%

INVH stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Invitation Home has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $35.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $688.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.41 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is 122.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price target on Invitation Home and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INVH

About Invitation Home

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.