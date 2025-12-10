Investment Management Corp of Ontario Acquires 6,593 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in CME Group by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 84.3% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 59.2% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $263,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,511.23. The trade was a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,962. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,147 shares of company stock worth $562,079. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $270.12 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.62 and a 12-month high of $290.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.53 and a 200-day moving average of $272.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.28.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Argus cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $264.00 to $263.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.18.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

