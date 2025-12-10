Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $1,152,408,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,416 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $164,835,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $109,337,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 603,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,020,000 after purchasing an additional 261,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,105.73. The trade was a 52.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $488.44 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $520.00. The stock has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $462.50 and a 200 day moving average of $411.98.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $445.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $417.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.53.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

