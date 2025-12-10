iSAM Funds UK Ltd Buys Shares of 22,646 Match Group Inc. $MTCH

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,646 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 63,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff purchased 14,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $445,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 165,128 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,675.52. The trade was a 9.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $39.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

