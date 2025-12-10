Investment Management Corp of Ontario Acquires 165,463 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 165,463 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 116.1% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $25,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 246,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,672,683.88. This trade represents a 0.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $171,476.46. Following the sale, the vice president owned 207,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,959.70. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and have sold 18,498 shares worth $511,655. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

