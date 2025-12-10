14,559 Shares in Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR Acquired by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTDR. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Frontdoor by 322.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor Price Performance

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.62. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.32. Frontdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $70.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.77 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 122.74%. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

