iSAM Funds UK Ltd Sells 1,372 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

iSAM Funds UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBC. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $471.00 price objective (up from $455.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $503.00 price objective on shares of RBC Bearings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.17.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC stock opened at $437.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $414.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.56. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $290.56 and a 12 month high of $449.60.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.03%.The company had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In related news, VP John J. Feeney sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.83, for a total value of $40,197.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,624.78. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $310,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,557. This represents a 25.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

