EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Bought by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,382 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,677 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,804 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $19,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,922 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.06.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 24.49%.The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

