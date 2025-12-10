American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.8125.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. HSBC dropped their price target on American International Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

Get American International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American International Group Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in American International Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.62. American International Group has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.63. American International Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.