iSAM Funds UK Ltd Increases Holdings in Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

iSAM Funds UK Ltd increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 299.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 3,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 11.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of COLM opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear Company has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $92.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.05.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $943.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.040-1.340 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.310 EPS. Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLM. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

