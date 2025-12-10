State Street Corp Sells 2,151,177 Shares of Baker Hughes Company $BKR

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,647,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151,177 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of Baker Hughes worth $2,363,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 61.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Melius initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,000. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares in the company, valued at $588,600. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Baker Hughes Company has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $51.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

