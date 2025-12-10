State Street Corp Has $2.26 Billion Stock Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,561,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773,062 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,263,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 55.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 152,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 54,512 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,003,000. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Kroger by 40.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 102,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.39.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $57.81 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.13.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 0.54%.The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 129.63%.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.