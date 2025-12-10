Aon plc $AON Stake Lessened by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,124,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,478 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $3,255,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 5.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of AON by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,046,000 after acquiring an additional 25,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AON from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on AON from $428.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.56.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $346.17 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $323.73 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The company has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. AON had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 15.96%.The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

