Maven Securities LTD Trims Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Maven Securities LTD lowered its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,395 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAR. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 609.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 681.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 43.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR stock opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 1.84%.The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.