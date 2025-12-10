Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,072,959 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $2,726,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,355,950 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $695,645,000 after acquiring an additional 193,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,112,305 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $656,735,000 after purchasing an additional 378,824 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,945,702 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $570,233,000 after purchasing an additional 88,767 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,916,693 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $421,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,313 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,819,359 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $407,454,000 after buying an additional 155,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Baird R W cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Argus set a $210.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $1,005,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,900.90. The trade was a 9.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 79,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total value of $15,969,075.77. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 134,869 shares of company stock valued at $26,878,477 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $203.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.17 and its 200-day moving average is $175.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $204.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

