State Street Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,833,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,703 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $2,581,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $102.89 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.22 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.25.

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 183.11% and a net margin of 10.89%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 85.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

