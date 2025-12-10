Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.
In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total value of $280,992.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,293.52. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $584,452.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,523.24. The trade was a 20.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 171,744 shares of company stock worth $26,416,547 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ICE stock opened at $158.17 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.97 and its 200 day moving average is $170.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 25.24%.The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.
