W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,009.4286.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.57, for a total value of $11,829,368.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 103,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,035,434.45. This represents a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 128.8% in the second quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 2,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.8% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW opened at $959.24 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $893.99 and a twelve month high of $1,169.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $953.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $997.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 49.40%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.35%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

