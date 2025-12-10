GOHOME (GOHOME) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.84 Million

GOHOME (GOHOME) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. During the last seven days, GOHOME has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One GOHOME token can currently be purchased for $122.56 or 0.00132908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GOHOME has a market cap of $61.27 million and $2.84 million worth of GOHOME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92,274.33 or 1.00061163 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GOHOME Token Profile

GOHOME’s genesis date was January 20th, 2025. GOHOME’s total supply is 9,999,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,895 tokens. The official website for GOHOME is gohometoken.com. The official message board for GOHOME is medium.com/@gohometoken. GOHOME’s official Twitter account is @gohome_token.

Buying and Selling GOHOME

According to CryptoCompare, “GOHOME (GOHOME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. GOHOME has a current supply of 9,999,895.37 with 499,895 in circulation. The last known price of GOHOME is 124.18889443 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,773,585.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gohometoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GOHOME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GOHOME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GOHOME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

