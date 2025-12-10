Ailey Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges (ALE)

Ailey (ALE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Ailey has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Ailey has a total market capitalization of $140.65 million and $339.80 thousand worth of Ailey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ailey token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ailey Token Profile

Ailey launched on August 24th, 2023. Ailey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,868,055 tokens. Ailey’s official website is myailey.com. Ailey’s official Twitter account is @aileyverse. The official message board for Ailey is twitter.com/aileyverse.

Ailey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ailey (ALE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ailey has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 428,020,833.33333333 in circulation. The last known price of Ailey is 0.43277483 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $336,925.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myailey.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ailey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ailey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ailey using one of the exchanges listed above.

