SoSoValue Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $162.13 Million (SOSO)

SoSoValue (SOSO) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One SoSoValue token can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SoSoValue has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SoSoValue has a total market cap of $162.13 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of SoSoValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92,274.33 or 1.00061163 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SoSoValue

SoSoValue’s launch date was January 23rd, 2025. SoSoValue’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,766,576 tokens. SoSoValue’s official Twitter account is @sosovaluecrypto. SoSoValue’s official website is sosovalue.com.

SoSoValue Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SoSoValue (SOSO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. SoSoValue has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 274,766,576 in circulation. The last known price of SoSoValue is 0.58734305 USD and is up 2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $9,662,402.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sosovalue.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoSoValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoSoValue should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SoSoValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

