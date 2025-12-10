Midnight (NIGHT) Trading Down 84% This Week

Midnight (NIGHT) traded 91% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. Midnight has a total market cap of $779.89 million and $153.71 million worth of Midnight was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Midnight token can currently be bought for about $0.0722 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Midnight has traded down 84% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92,274.33 or 1.00061163 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Midnight Profile

Midnight launched on December 8th, 2025. Midnight’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000,000 tokens. Midnight’s official Twitter account is @midnightntwrk. The official website for Midnight is midnight.network. Midnight’s official message board is midnight.network/blog. The Reddit community for Midnight is https://reddit.com/r/gdsihr5jfq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Midnight Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midnight (NIGHT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Cardano platform. Midnight has a current supply of 24,000,000,000 with 16,607,399,401 in circulation. The last known price of Midnight is 0.05312026 USD and is down -88.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $133,737,927.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midnight.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midnight directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midnight should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midnight using one of the exchanges listed above.

