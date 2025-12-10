REVOX Hits 1-Day Volume of $330.76 Thousand (REX)

REVOX (REX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. REVOX has a total market capitalization of $490.31 thousand and $330.76 thousand worth of REVOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVOX token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, REVOX has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,274.33 or 1.00061163 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

REVOX Profile

REVOX launched on May 31st, 2022. REVOX’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000,000 tokens. The official message board for REVOX is readonofficial.medium.com. REVOX’s official website is www.revox.ai. REVOX’s official Twitter account is @revoxdotai.

Buying and Selling REVOX

According to CryptoCompare, “REVOX (REX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. REVOX has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 2,716,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of REVOX is 0.00025405 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $312,635.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.revox.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

