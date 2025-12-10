Lift Dollar Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $82.08 Thousand (USDL)

Lift Dollar (USDL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Lift Dollar has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $82.08 thousand worth of Lift Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lift Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lift Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lift Dollar

Lift Dollar’s launch date was June 4th, 2024. Lift Dollar’s total supply is 541,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,220,856 tokens. The official website for Lift Dollar is liftdollar.com. Lift Dollar’s official Twitter account is @liftdollar_usdl. Lift Dollar’s official message board is paxos.com/blog/from-paxos-international-paxos-international-introduces-lift-dollar-usdl-the-first-stablecoin-to-offer-holders-daily-yield-in-wallet-under-regulatory-oversight.

Lift Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lift Dollar (USDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lift Dollar has a current supply of 541,102.12646171 with 5,220,856.21864171 in circulation. The last known price of Lift Dollar is 0.99981638 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://liftdollar.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lift Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lift Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lift Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

