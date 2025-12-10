World Liberty Financial USD Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.70 Billion (USD1)

World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. One World Liberty Financial USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, World Liberty Financial USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. World Liberty Financial USD has a market cap of $2.70 billion and $328.46 million worth of World Liberty Financial USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,274.33 or 1.00061163 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About World Liberty Financial USD

World Liberty Financial USD’s total supply is 2,702,103,947 tokens. World Liberty Financial USD’s official Twitter account is @worldlibertyfi. World Liberty Financial USD’s official website is www.worldlibertyfinancial.com.

World Liberty Financial USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. World Liberty Financial USD has a current supply of 2,702,083,947.28068346. The last known price of World Liberty Financial USD is 0.99908853 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 727 active market(s) with $320,358,602.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.worldlibertyfinancial.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Liberty Financial USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Liberty Financial USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Liberty Financial USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

