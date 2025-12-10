Gradium Price Tops $2.13 on Major Exchanges (GRD)

Gradium (GRD) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Gradium token can currently be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00002310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gradium has a total market cap of $742.34 thousand and $19.84 worth of Gradium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gradium has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gradium

Gradium’s launch date was May 4th, 2021. Gradium’s total supply is 51,999,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,502 tokens. Gradium’s official Twitter account is @gradiumx. Gradium’s official website is gradium.org.

Buying and Selling Gradium

According to CryptoCompare, “Gradium (GRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gradium has a current supply of 51,999,996.84891142 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gradium is 2.1759648 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $9.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gradium.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gradium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gradium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gradium using one of the exchanges listed above.

