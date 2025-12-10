REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.5450, with a volume of 60963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RGNX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

REGENXBIO Trading Down 3.9%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $643.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.14.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.41 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 110.29% and a negative return on equity of 78.29%. Equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Curran Simpson sold 20,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $262,634.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 216,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,964.44. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. 22NW LP acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth $4,781,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2,247.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 620,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 594,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,472,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,832,000 after acquiring an additional 487,036 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,120,000. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter valued at about $2,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

