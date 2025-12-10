iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.60 and last traded at $57.8350, with a volume of 17092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.43.
iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4%
The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,239,000 after acquiring an additional 632,394 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 820,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,484,000 after purchasing an additional 276,482 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 183.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 72,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 46,934 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $1,227,000.
About iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
