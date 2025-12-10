Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $240.00 and last traded at $245.3950, with a volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.05.

Moog Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.91 and a 200 day moving average of $201.37.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 6.03%.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

