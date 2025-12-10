Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz Sells 134,148 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 134,148 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $2,464,298.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,797.86. This trade represents a 20.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard Todd Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 9th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 59,757 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $1,124,626.74.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 72,446 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $1,261,284.86.

On Monday, November 10th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 121,459 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $2,127,961.68.

On Thursday, October 9th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 96,987 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,822,385.73.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 96,918 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $1,763,907.60.

RSI opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 76.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.83%.The firm had revenue of $277.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,822,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,680,000 after purchasing an additional 107,671 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,214,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,592,000 after buying an additional 80,471 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 763.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,822,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,815,000 after buying an additional 2,496,109 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $29,005,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 4.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,675,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,866,000 after acquiring an additional 121,992 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

