Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 129805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SONO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sonos in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sonos and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Sonos alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SONO

Sonos Stock Up 0.7%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 2.01.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). Sonos had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $287.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sonos

In other news, insider Edward P. Lazarus sold 12,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 423,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,041,161. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Conrad purchased 62,325 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $1,007,795.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,515.51. The trade was a 25.67% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sonos

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Sonos by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 96.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.