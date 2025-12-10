Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Releases Earnings Results

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 81.07%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of TEM stock opened at GBX 235.65 on Wednesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 148.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 241.50. The company has a market cap of £2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 230.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 207.68.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

Launched thirty years ago in June 1989, Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC (“TEMIT”) is an investment trust that invests principally in emerging markets companies with the aim of delivering capital growth to shareholders over the long term. While the majority of the Company’s shareholders are based in the UK, shares are quoted on both the London and New Zealand Stock Exchanges.

